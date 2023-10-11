Mumbai: The country's largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its net profit increased 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,342 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

The Tata Group flagship had reported a net profit of Rs 10,431 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 59,692 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 55,309 crore a year ago, the company said.