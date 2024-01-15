SPICEJET ANNOUNCES CONNECTING FLIGHTS TO AYODHYA FROM CHENNAI BENGALURU AND MUMBAI

Hyderabad/New Delhi: As Ayodhya gears up for the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir and the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol on January 22, air carrier Spicejet on Monday announced that the "airline is all set to launch non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, beginning February 1, 2024."

The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes. "As part of SpiceJet's continuous efforts to strengthen its network, the airline aims to connect Ayodhya with several other major cities across India soon", the airline said in a media statement.

Last week, SpiceJet announced it would operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21. The special flight caters to passengers attending the auspicious 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at Ram Mandir on January 22.

SpiceJet will also operate a return flight on the same day, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience for devotees. In addition to the Ayodhya flights, SpiceJet also announced new flights connecting Mumbai with Srinagar, Chennai with Jaipur, and Bengaluru with Varanasi from February 1.