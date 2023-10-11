SITHARAMAN MEETS MOROCCAN FM DISCUSSES MUTUAL ISSUES RELATED TO TRADE INVESTMENT

New Delhi: Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Wednesday met her Moroccan counterpart Nadia Fettah Alaoui and discussed mutual issues related to trade and investment.

Both the leaders on the sidelines of the IMF-WB annual meeting discussed G20-related issues, including Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its inherent potential. Sitharaman complimented the spirit and resilience of the Moroccan people in hosting the IMF-WB Annual Meetings in Marrakech despite the recent natural calamity, besides appreciating the Moroccan government for arrangements made for the event.