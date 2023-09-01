Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced its Apprentice Recruitment for 2023, offering a golden opportunity for aspirants to join the organisation.

With the aim of engaging 6160 apprentices under the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, SBI has officially unveiled all the essential details on its website.

According to the SBI website, the bank has 1,000 different roles across different businesses. It boasts of diversity in work and of job rotation every 2-3 years.

Key Highlights:

Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2023-24/17

Application Window: Sept. 1, 2023 - Sept. 21, 2023

Online Examination: Tentatively scheduled for October or November 2023

Eligibility Criteria:

The minimum age for application is 20 years, while the maximum age allowed is 20 years as of Aug. 1, 2023. However, SBI has given certain relaxations for specific categories, i.e, SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD. Candidates should hold a graduation degree from a recognized institution.

Duration of Training and Stipend:

Selected candidates will undergo a one-year training program with a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000.

Selection Process and Examination Details:

The selection process includes an online written test and a local language test. The written test consists of 100 questions with a maximum score of 100, accessible in multiple languages.

Examination fee: Rs. 300 for General, OBC, and EWS categories (exempted for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates).

For more information and updates, visit the official SBI website.

Application Process:

Visit the official SBI website at https://sbi.co.in/. Navigate to the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section. Locate the "Apprentice Recruitment 2023" advertisement. Read the detailed notification, including eligibility criteria and important dates. Access the online application form from the notification. Fill in personal and educational details, upload required documents, and review for accuracy.

Don't miss this opportunity to kickstart your career with SBI. Apply now and embark on a promising journey!

Always keep checking the following official website: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings