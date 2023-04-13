SAT REDUCES SEBIS PENALTY ON FORMER MAARS SOFTWARE MD TO RS 10 LAKH IN GDR CASE

New Delhi The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has slashed the penalty imposed on the former MD of Maars Software International to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 1 crore in a case related to manipulation in the issuance of global depository receiptsMaars Software International Ltd MSIL came out with a global depository receipts GDRs issue on August 10 2007 Pravin Champalal Jain was the former managing director of MSIL While affirming the order of Sebi s Adjudicating Officer AO for the violations committed by the company we reduce the penalty from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 lakhs In our opinion the penalty imposed is excessive and disproportionate to the violation and is also discriminatory the tribunal said in its ruling on Tuesday The verdict came after Jain challenged the order passed by Sebi in July 2020 Sebi s AO had imposed Rs 1025 crore on MSIL Rs 1 crore on Jain and Rs 10 lakh each on Harshawardhan S Rathore and Nikunj Babulal Choradiya for flouting Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices rules Rathore and Choradiya were also the directors of MSIL We also find that the appellant Jain had resigned on January 14 2008 Thus the imposition of penalty upon the appellant after 12 years from the date of resignation is excessive The money raised through GDRs has been received by the company and has not been misappropriated The same has been utilised for the purpose for which the GDR was issued which fact has not been disputed Thus it is not a case of defalcation of the funds the appellate tribunal said PTI