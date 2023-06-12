New Delhi Retail inflation in India further eased sharply in May to 425 per cent hitting a twoyear low It was at 47 per cent in April and 57 per cent the previous month The inflation index for rural and urban was 417 per cent and 427 per cent respectivelyThe subindex for oils and fats fruits declined in May data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday revealed Retail inflation or Consumer Price Index in India peaked at 78 per cent in April 2022 to a twoyear low now driven by a reduction in food and core inflation In some advanced countries inflation had in fact touched a multidecade high and even breached the 10 per cent markRBI s consistent monetary policy tightening since mid2022 could be attributed to the substantial decline in inflation numbers in India India s retail inflation was above RBI s 6 per cent target for three consecutive quarters and had managed to fall back to the RBI s comfort zone only in November 2022 Under the flexible inflation targeting framework the RBI is deemed to have failed in managing price rises if the CPIbased inflation is outside the 26 per cent range for three quarters in a rowMeanwhile RBI s monetary policy committee last week unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 65 per cent The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks Barring the recent pause the RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points cumulatively since May 2022 in the fight against inflation Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy thereby helping the inflation rate declineA consistent decline in inflation currently at an 18month low and its potential for further decline may have prompted the central bank to put the brake on the key interest rate again Further RBI lowered India s inflation projection for 202324 to 51 per cent against its April estimate of 52 per centOn a quarterly basis retail inflation or Consumer Price Index in Q1 is seen at 46 per cent Q2 at 52 per cent Q3 at 54 per cent and Q4 at 52 per cent RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Thursday while reading out the monetary policy statement after a threeday deliberation Let me reemphasise that headline inflation still remains above the target and being within the tolerance band is not enough Our goal is to achieve the target of 40 per cent going forward Das saidComing to India s wholesale inflation it turned negative in April at minus 092 per cent This has happened for the first time since July 2020 Wholesale inflation has been easing and in March it was at 134 per cent against 385 per cent in February Overall wholesale inflation was at 839 in October and has been falling since then Notably the wholesale price index WPIbased inflation had been in double digits for 18 months in a row till SeptemberIn April the decrease in inflation is mainly attributed to the decline in food articles cereals wheat vegetables potato fruits eggs meat and fish minerals crude petroleum and natural gas and steel among others Wholesale inflation for May will be released later this week ANI