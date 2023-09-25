NEW DELHI/DUBAI : Religare Broking, one of the leading stock broking houses in India, is expanding its global reach by extending its services to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). This exciting initiative takes flight from Dubai, where Religare successfully hosted the IGI- Investment Gateway to India Conference at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai on 18th September, 2023.

The event witnessed a grand turnout of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) who actively participated in discussions that revolved around India's promising investment landscape.

Investing in India: The Next Decade Opportunity

The conference delved into the abundant opportunities that India offers for investment in the coming decade and facilitated meaningful discussions on wealth creation. A panel discussion formed the core of the event, addressing critical questions such as the optimal investment strategies for NRIs. Topics included whether NRIs should adopt a 'set and forget' approach or continually revise their investment portfolios to maximize returns.

The panel had Gurpreet Sidana, CEO, Religare Broking; Siddarth Bhamre, Research Head, Religare Broking; Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco Mutual Fund; and Dhiraj Kunwar, Managing Director, SME & Commercial Business, Branch Banking and Real Estate Finance, RAKBANK. Minish Handa, National Business Head & Executive Vice President, Religare Broking Ltd felicitated dignitaries.

A Fruitful Gathering

The event proved to be a resounding success with a substantial turnout. Attendees were treated to valuable insights and actionable strategies. The CEO of Religare Broking, Gurpreet Sidana, shared his vision for the company's commitment to serve NRIs globally. He said, "With rise in compliance and regulations, the Indian market now is second to none when it comes to investor confidence in terms of operations and risk management.

India's story is here to stay and today no investor can afford to ignore India. Religare Broking is embarking on its journey of strengthening and expanding its relationship with NRIs worldwide. UAE both in terms of culture and geography is a first choice to begin our quest to position ourselves a preferred full service broking firm for one and all, who want to invest in India."