Religare Broking takes global leap to serve NRIs, hosts IGI conference in Dubai
Published: 4 minutes ago
NEW DELHI/DUBAI : Religare Broking, one of the leading stock broking houses in India, is expanding its global reach by extending its services to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). This exciting initiative takes flight from Dubai, where Religare successfully hosted the IGI- Investment Gateway to India Conference at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai on 18th September, 2023.
The event witnessed a grand turnout of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) who actively participated in discussions that revolved around India's promising investment landscape.
Investing in India: The Next Decade Opportunity
The conference delved into the abundant opportunities that India offers for investment in the coming decade and facilitated meaningful discussions on wealth creation. A panel discussion formed the core of the event, addressing critical questions such as the optimal investment strategies for NRIs. Topics included whether NRIs should adopt a 'set and forget' approach or continually revise their investment portfolios to maximize returns.
The panel had Gurpreet Sidana, CEO, Religare Broking; Siddarth Bhamre, Research Head, Religare Broking; Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco Mutual Fund; and Dhiraj Kunwar, Managing Director, SME & Commercial Business, Branch Banking and Real Estate Finance, RAKBANK. Minish Handa, National Business Head & Executive Vice President, Religare Broking Ltd felicitated dignitaries.
A Fruitful Gathering
The event proved to be a resounding success with a substantial turnout. Attendees were treated to valuable insights and actionable strategies. The CEO of Religare Broking, Gurpreet Sidana, shared his vision for the company's commitment to serve NRIs globally. He said, "With rise in compliance and regulations, the Indian market now is second to none when it comes to investor confidence in terms of operations and risk management.
India's story is here to stay and today no investor can afford to ignore India. Religare Broking is embarking on its journey of strengthening and expanding its relationship with NRIs worldwide. UAE both in terms of culture and geography is a first choice to begin our quest to position ourselves a preferred full service broking firm for one and all, who want to invest in India."
Siddarth Bhamre, Research Head at Religare Broking, provided an in-depth analysis of the opportunities and trends in Indian markets, emphasizing the potential for growth and profitability. He said, "India is the fastest growing large economy and poised for a prolonged period of high growth. Inflation and growth is managed far better by the Indian Central Bank and Government too has been proactive. Fund flows especially by domestic participants should provide cushion to markets in case of periodic correction. Both government and private capex should act as boosters for growth. From a valuation perspective our markets are still not very expensive and with few attractive markets, participants may not hesitate to give higher multiples. Any investor, be it domestic or foreign should have Indian equities in their portfolio."(PTI)