New Delhi: Retail prices of over 800 drugs and formulations covered under the Drug Pricing Control Order of 2013 will be increased from Saturday as the sector regulator has allowed the drug companies to increase the retail prices of the drugs and medicines produced by them from April 1.

In an office memorandum issued by Rashmi Tahiliani, Joint Director (Pricing) of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the sector regulator allowed the drug companies to increase the prices as per the increase in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in the year 2022 over the previous year.

“Based on the wholesale price index (WPI) data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Department of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in the WPI works out as 12.1218 percent during the calendar year 2022 over the corresponding period in 2021,” said the Office Memorandum issued by the Rahmi Tahiliani on Monday.

The Memorandum said it was for bringing to the notice of all concerned for further action as per the provisions of DPCO 2013. As a result, drug and medicine manufacturing companies are allowed to increase the retail price of their drugs by over 12 percent from April 1 (Saturday). As per the Section 16 of Drug Price Control Order of 2013, the Government shall revise the ceiling prices of scheduled formulations as per the annual wholesale price index (WPI) for preceding calendar year on or before 1st April of every year and notify the same on the 1st day of April every year.

The sub-section 2 of Section 16 of the DPCO, 2013 allows the drug manufacturers to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of scheduled formulations once in a year, in the month of April, on the basis of the wholesale price index of the previous calendar year without any prior approval from the government. However, if the drug manufacturers do revise their retail prices on the basis of WPI then they are required to report the price revisions to the government within 15 days otherwise the government may recover the extra amount charged by them from the customers.

Similarly, the drug manufacturing companies are also required to reduce their prices if there is a decrease in the wholesale price index in the preceding calendar year within 45 days of the issue of notice by the NPPA regarding the decrease in the WPI. The ceiling prices of the drugs and formulations in the DPCO were increased by over 10 percent last year.

Which medicines will become costlier?

The DPCO of 2013 covers over 800 drugs and formulations including anesthetic agents such as Halothane, Isoflurane and Ketamine, and medical gas oxygen. The prices of non-opioid analgesics, antipyretics and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines such as Paracetamol, Diclofenac and Ibuprofen will also go up. Similarly, prices of Opioid analgesics such as Fentanyl, Morphine and Tramadol will also be increased. The price of widely used anti-bacterial drugs such as Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin, Benzyl Penicillin, Doxycycline and Gentamicin will also go up.