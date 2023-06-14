NITIN AGRAWAL TAKES CHARGE AS NEW DIRECTOR GENERAL OF BSF

New Delhi Recipient of the President s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2015 senior Indian Police Service IPS officer Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday took charge as a new Director General of the Border Security Force BSF which claims to be the largest border guarding force in the worldAgrawal a 1989batch IPS from Kerala cadre has held various prominent positions in the Kerala Police as well as serving as Deputy Inspector General in the Central Industrial Security Force CISF and Inspector General in the IndoTibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal SSBHe took charge from CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen who has been holding the additional charge of the BSF for the last five months after the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh in December 2022 Prior to assuming the role of Director General of the BSF Agarwal served as Additional Director General ADG Central Zone and as ADG Operations in the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF He was promoted to the rank of ADG in 2014 while serving with the ITBPAgarwal holds a BTech and an MTech degree from IIT Delhi along with an MPhil in Social Science from Punjab University Acknowledging Agarwal s outstanding contributions to the field of law enforcement the Central government honoured him Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2015After lying vacant for five months post the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh in December 2022 the country s prestigious BSF got its new chief on Sunday after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC approved the Ministry of Home Affairs proposal of appointing Agarwal as the new Director General of the force last weekThe BSF is the country s premier security force primarily tasked to guard the 3323 km of IndiaPakistan and 4096 km international border with Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain The BSF has over 265 lakh personnel working in various capacities ANI