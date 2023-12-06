Hyderabad: Forbes unveiled its annual ranking of the 100 Most Powerful Women worldwide on December 5, with four accomplished Indian women earning coveted positions. This 20th edition highlights influential females across various fields, from CEOs and entertainers to politicians and philanthropists, recognising those who have made a significant impact in 2023.

Securing the top spot among Indian women is Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rising to 32nd place, an improvement from last year's 36th position. Sitharaman's consistent presence on the list reflects her fifth consecutive year, achieving her highest rank at 32. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the first Indian woman to lead a listed IT company, claimed the 60th spot, while Soma Mondal, Chairperson of the Steel Authority of India, ranked 70th. Well-known entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw secured the 76th position.

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, retained her position as the most inspirational woman for the second year, with Christine Lagarde and Kamala Harris following in second and third places. The Media and Entertainment category saw American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift making history as the first entertainer to secure a position among the top five influential figures globally, attaining fifth place. Swift also topped the category, having joined the billionaires club in 2023 with a net worth exceeding $1.1 billion.

Maggie McGrath, Forbes Women editor, commented on the list's evolution over the past two decades, emphasising the diverse sources and expressions of power globally. This year's rankings showcase a blend of entertainment icons, political leaders, and influential business figures.

The list features women from six categories, including business, technology, finance, media and entertainment, politics and policy, and philanthropy. Metrics used to determine an individual's overall rank, and one in each category, included money, media, influence and circles of influence.