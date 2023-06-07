New Delhi: On Wednesday, one of India's largest carmakers Maruti Suzuki launched its much-awaited Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) - the Jimny. For the baseline manual transmission model, the SUV starts at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices run up to Rs 15.05 lakh for the automatic transmission version. The Jimny - a five-door car - will be available in two top-tier trims, namely Zeta and Alpha, both equipped with standard 4WD technology. The SUV will be available for deliveries across all NEXA showrooms in the country.

The offroad vehicle has been launched as a direct competition to Mahindra's Thar, which has been a top-performing SUV in this segment.

Safety features of the car: Some of the safety features on the SUV include six airbags, a brake-limited slip differential, an electronic stability program, a hill-hold-assist, hill-descent control, a rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and ABS with EBD.

Other features: The Jimny is powered by a sole 105hp, 134Nm, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Unlike Maruti’s remaining line-up in India, which has moved on to the newer K15C engine, the Jimny uses the older-spec K15B engine.

The Jimny's Alpha trim gets all the bells and whistles, including automatic LED headlamps, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others. Measuring 3,985mm in length and with a wheelbase of 2,590mm, the Jimny 5-door’s wheelbase is 340mm longer than the 3-door model. It has a width of 1,645mm and a height of 1,720mm. The rear doors, however, get quite a small 'usable' rear glass area due to a large-ish quarter glass.

The Jimny is available in a total of seven colour options, two of which are dual-tone. Despite being a proper five-door, the Jimny is still only a four-seater model. Bookings for the Jimny have been underway since its debut at Auto Expo 2023, and the company has already amassed over 30,000 bookings. The Jimny will be produced at Maruti’s Gurugram plant and exported to other markets.