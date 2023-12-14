KIA SONET FACELIFT UNVEILED IN INDIA KNOW ALL ABOUT THE COMPACT SUV ITS LATEST FEATURES AND PRICE

Hyderabad: The Kia Sonet, introduced to the Indian market in 2020, has now embarked on a refreshed debut with the launch of the highly anticipated '2024 Kia Sonet' on Thursday. The facelifted SUV is slated to open for bookings on December 20.

Exterior design- The Sonet facelift marks an evolutionary shift from its predecessor. The foremost modification is the adoption of larger LED headlights, now accompanied by three-sided LED Daytime Running Lights. The front bumper has been completely revamped, featuring redesigned skid plates and incorporating horizontally mounted LED fog lights beneath the intakes. Enhancing its aesthetic appeal, the Sonet facelift boasts new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Modifications inside- While the general layout remains largely consistent with the original design, the facelifted Sonet introduces a redesigned climate control panel and fresh seat upholstery. On the features front, the 2024 Sonet boasts dual 10.25-inch displays (for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster), ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, an integrated air purifier, and over 70 connected car features. Additionally, it embraces safety with six airbags (now standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a suite of 10 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Seven variants- The facelifted Sonet will be available in seven distinct variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. The palette of 11 exterior colours includes Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, and Matte Graphite, with dual-tone options like Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl paired with a black roof.

Mechanism- Under the hood, the Sonet retains its predecessor's powertrain options, featuring a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (82bhp, 115Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel engine (114bhp, 250 Nm), and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (118bhp, 172Nm). Transmission choices include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.