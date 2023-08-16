KARNATAKA SRI LANKAN SPIN MAESTRO MUTTIAH MURALIDHARAN IS STARTING SOFT DRINK FACTORY IN CHAMARAJANAGAR

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Former legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who is the highest Test wicket-taker, is becoming an industrialist. He is starting a business in the Chamarajanagar area of Karnataka. Muralitharan, who has 800 Test wickets to his name and considered a modern-day great of the game, has proposed setting up a factory here.

The spin wizard is starting a soft drink factory in the Badanaguppe-Kellambally industrial area of Chamarajanagar district, and has purchased an area of 46 acres, official said. They added that Muralitharan has completed all the administrative steps to be obtained from the government and started the construction of the factory. It is understood that soft drink, cool drink, flavored milk in cans will be sold under the name of 'Muttiah Beverages' and soft drink and non-alcoholic drinks will be manufactured in Chamarajanagar.

An amount of over 250 crores is being invested in Chamarajanagar and 500-800 locals will get employment while hundreds of people will be indirectly benefitted by the factory. Officials said that a well-known former cricketer like Muralitharan starting a factory will help to attract more industries in the area.

An eco-friendly paint factory is already being constructed by the Birla Group and the process is in final stages. BCCI President and former India all-rounder Roger Binny bought land in Gundlupet and is running agricultural activities and now Muttiah, who once made Indian batters dance to his tunes, is entering Chamarajanagar as an industrialist. All in all, it is a happy development that the famous cricketer has started the second innings of his career in Karnataka.

According to officials, Muttiah Muralidharan submitted a report on soft drink production in collaboration with Ceylon Beverage Can (Pvt) Ltd, Sri Lanka. This has been approved by the Karnataka government. 46.30 acres of land has been allotted on lease. In his career, Muttiah Muralitharan has played 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka. He also featured in the cash-rich Indian Premier League and played 666 matches.

He took 800 wickets in 133 Tests, which is a record. His best bowling performance in his Test career is 51 runs and 9 wickets. He has taken 534 wickets from 350 ODIs and 13 wickets from 12 T20Is. In 66 matches of IPL, he removed 63 batters.

