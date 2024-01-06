INDIGO COMMENCES OPERATIONS FROM AYODHYA ITS 86TH DOMESTIC DESTINATION

New Delhi: IndiGo has commenced operations from the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh with first pair of flights to operate between Delhi and Ayodhya on Saturday.

Daily operations between the two cities will begin January 10, the airline said in a statement. "We are delighted to commence operations between Delhi and Ayodhya, which is the 86th domestic destination and the 118th overall destination in the 6E network. We are also looking forward to connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai to this sacred city in the coming weeks," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said.

"As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the 6E network across India as well as overseas and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences," he said.