New Delhi In a bid to do way with confusion about food safety standards of icecreams flooding social media the Indian Icecream Manufacturers Association IICMA came out with a clarification on Saturday stating that icecream and frozen desserts manufacturers have to abide by product standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of IndiaThe IICMA clarified that icecream and frozen desserts fall under the purview of FSSAI While icecream uses milk and other products derived from milk frozen desserts contain milk and may also contain milk fat and milk solids In icecreams the source of fat is milk fat while in frozen desserts the source of fat is vegetable oil the manufacturers body clarified Busting the myth that vegetable oils may be harmful for human health the IICMA further clarified that vegetable oil is a safe ingredient and is used in multiple food products Also read Ice cream business down by 40 amid COVID scareThe IICMA urged all consumers not to pay heed to social media posts with malicious intent deliberately posted to garnering attention Such posts usually appear at the onset of summer and misleads consumers and prevents them from having frozen desserts The IICMA firmly stated that both these products are manufactured in accordance with FSSAI standards and regulatory requirements hence are completely safe to consumeWith the onset of summer icecream sales as well as the sale of cold desserts are expected to boom In the postpandemic world where cough and cold is not looked at in fear and the economy jumping back to normalcy Indians foodies are expected to gulp icecream at their heart s content amid the summer heat The IICMA has thus come out with a clarification to dispel rumours that can potentially dampen sales