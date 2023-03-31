New Delhi: India unveiled its Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 on Friday after multiple extensions of the previous FTP which was supposed to have been 5-year policy. Following are the highlights from the FTP 2023 unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Unlike 5-year policies, FTP 2023 has no end date and shall be modified as per need It will provide policy continuity and a responsive framework The approach of the FTP will be from Incentive to Remission It will introduce schemes for remission of duties, taxes and govt levies on export goods The applications pertaining to FTP shall be digitized Automatic system-based approval of FTP applications will be implemented Pilot introduced for cutting processing of applications related to advance authorisation to 1 day The policy eases norms for recognition as Star Trading Houses Promotes trade in Indian Rupee Introduces provisions for merchanting trade Faridabad, Moradabad, Mirzapur and Varanasi designated new Towns of Export Excellence Dairy sector to be exempted from maintaining average export obligation Battery electric vehicles; vertical farming equipment & green hydrogen eligible for reduced obligation under Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme Special advance authorization scheme extended for apparel & clothing sector Extends all FTP benefits to e-commerce exports Value limit for exports through courier service increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per consignment Focuses on engaging with states & districts through Districts as Export Hubs initiative Aims at streamlining export of dual use items under SCOMET policy Introduces amnesty scheme for one-time settlement of default in export obligation by advance authorisation and EPCG authorisation holders FTP to be dynamic and responsive to the emerging trade scenario Restructuring of Department of Commerce on the anvil to make it future-ready