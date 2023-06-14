Hyderabad In the event of unexpected hospitalisation having insurance to support you financially can be a big relief Most people think of low premiums while taking a health insurance policy An insurance policy for an adequate amount should be taken in current requirements Even with comprehensive health insurance its benefits may be limited in some cases This is where supplementary policies come in handySum insured is a crucial factor when choosing a health insurance policy The necessary addons and riders should also be taken for this Many insurers now offer additional coverage to a comprehensive health insurance policy Additional policies addons are some special policies that are optional along with the basic health insurance policy These policies are useful only when the insured has certain requirements Some additional premium has to be paid for these Anyone with individual and family floater policies can avail of these addon coveragesAlso read Health insurance compulsory to beat medical inflationAs per Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India IRDAI norms the premium charged for supplements or riders should not exceed 30 per cent of the standard policy If we look at some of the major affiliate policiesCritical illness cover Generally health insurance policies cover all types of treatment In this case the question arises of why critical illness covers specifically Standard policies only cover medical expenses Don t provide large sums of money at once in case of serious illness If the policyholder is diagnosed with any critical illness while taking the Critical Illness Cover the policy will immediately provide compensation to the extent of the policy value It is applicable only in the case of diseases specified in the policyPersonal accident insurance Health insurance covers accidents without any waiting period Only expenses incurred during hospitalisation are covered by health insurance The policyholder does not get financial security when he gets a partial or permanent disability It is in such cases that a personal accident insurance rider helps In case of unfortunate death the nominee will get the policy valueFor day expenses The policyholder can take a hospital cash cover policy to pay cash for expenses from the day of hospitalisation To avail of this benefit the insured has to stay in the hospital for at least 24 hours For 14 consecutive days from the date of hospitalisation up to a maximum of 30 days in the policy year compensation is available at the rate of Rs 1000 per dayDuring maternity Some health insurance companies cover maternity expenses under the family floater policy All the expenses related to the birth and the medical expenses of the newborn baby are covered For this one has to take maternity cover Some policies impose a waiting period TopUp When the existing health insurance policy limit reaches the maximum limit a topup policy can be taken to pay the additional amount A topup policy is useful for increasing the sum insured and the premium for topup is a little lessFor OPD treatment Outpatient consultations are not covered by medical insurance policies Daycare benefits only for certain treatments Medical inflation is on the rise In this context an OPD care supplementary policy can be taken to compensate for doctor s consultation fees and the cost of medical tests and medicinesDetermine what your needs are when choosing supplementary policies Trying to add all the policies is not good It is financially burdensome So take the right decision with full knowledge says Kotha Karthik VicePresident Star Health and Allied Insurance