Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Monday suspended a high-ranking employee after a video of his unruly behavior with juniors on meeting business targets went viral on social media. The country's largest private sector lender has suspended the vice president-rank officer based in Kolkata after a video highlighting his abusive behavior towards subordinates started getting shared on social media.

"Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank," the lender said in a statement. The bank added that it has "a zero tolerance policy" for any form of misconduct and believes in treating all of its "employees with dignity and respect", said Ajay, Service Manager on Twitter.

In the undated video, the employee said to be a vice president rank official in-charge of regional bank branching is seen asking colleagues to sell insurance policies, leading to concerns being voiced about misselling of financial products as bank employees chase such targets.

The senior official was seen abusing his colleagues during an online meeting in the viral video and asked them "How many saving and current accounts have you opened in the last two days. Tell me,". The official also shouted at another employee and said,"You were supposed to open 15, you have opened 5."

Several netizens reacted to the viral video and criticized the work environment in corporate in India to meet targets. A user on Twitter wrote," asking his junior to sell 75 insurance policies in a day. Is this why these bank employees missell us policies and investment products?" The incident has once again opened the debate on India Inc's work environment. Another user wrote,"They are not normal employees, He is yelling at Branch Managers of different branches under his Cluster. This is a daily event when I was there too. Nothing surprising. The complete management is like this only."

One more user wrote,"In Corporate everyone has to go through Pressure and Challenging times sometimes it becomes a question on Job Security but screaming and using irrelevant and Irresponsible language should not be there and honourable sir is a CA and Vp(Highly qualified). He must apologise."