GOVT IMPOSES STOCK LIMIT ON WHEAT TILL MAR 2024 TO OFFLOAD 15 LAKH VIA OMSS TO CHECK PRICES

New Delhi For the first time in 15 years the government on Monday imposed stock limits on wheat with immediate effect till March 2024 in a bid to check hoarding and contain rising prices of the key commodity The government also decided to offload 15 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers and traders from the central pool from monthend under the Open Market Sale Scheme OMSS Apart from wheat rice will be offloaded to bulk buyers under the OMSS and the quantity will be decided in due course of timeThe government made it clear that it has no plans to tweak the wheat import policy as the country has ample stock It further said the ban on wheat export would continue and further export of sugar will be not permitted as of now The stock limit on wheat has been imposed until March 2024 just before the commencement of General Elections to control prices Last time the stock limit was imposed in 2008Briefing media Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the stock limit has been imposed on wheat because some unscrupulous elements are holding the stock and creating artificial scarcity driving mandi prices up by almost 8 per cent in the past month The wholesale and retail prices have not gone up to that much With the lag we expect the wholesale and retail prices will also go up as modal mandi prices are showing upswing The government has imposed stock limit on wheat he said Wheat prices in mandi rose to Rs 2302 per quintal on June 7 from Rs 2129 per quintal a month beforeA stock holding limit of 3000 tonnes has been imposed on wheat traderswholesalers 10 tonnes on retailers 10 tonnes for each outlet of big chain retailer and 3000 tonnes at all their depots In the case of processors 75 per cent of annual installed capacity he said They have been directed to declare the stock position and update them regularly on the portal of the Department of Food and Public Distribution In case the stocks held by them are higher than the prescribed limit then they have to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of the issue of this notificationTo improve domestic availability and check prices Additional Secretary of the Food Ministry Subhod Kumar Singh said the government has decided to offload both wheat and rice under the OMSS to bulk buyers and traders About 15 lakh tonnes of wheat from the central pool stock will be offloaded in the first phase to bulk buyers flour mills private traders and manufacturers of wheat products through eauction The lot size will be 10100 tonnes per entity he said The registration process for eauction has been opened by the staterun Food Corporation of India FCI Wheat auction will start from monthend he said In case of rice sale under OMSS the quantity will be decided in due course of time The reserve price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2150 per quintal for Fair and Average Quality FAQ grain and Rs 2125 per quintal for under relaxed specifications URS and applicable till December 31Whereas the reserve price of rice has been fixed at Rs 3100 per quintal for private parties and the rate is applicable up to October 31 he added Citing reasons for selling rice via OMSS the Secretary said there has been 10 per cent increase in prices in the last year We assume in sinc with wheat some people may link with rice and this is just the signal we are giving to the market and I think public stock holding everyone is aware We will dispose so that prices are tapered Asked if the stock limit on wheat was imposed to shield the market from the price rise crisis before the Lok Sabha polls the Secretary said Wheat starts coming to the market from April 1 Once it comes to market there is no need to impose stock limits But we did it now and imposed until March 31 From April 1 2024 new crop will come and at that time we presume there is no requirement of stock limit When asked how the stock limit on wheat will improve local availability when the same imposed on edible oils failed the Secretary said When there are no stocks and you impose the limit then it will not come to the market When the stock availability is there with the government and private sector these limits we hope will have much more effect in controlling the prices On reducing wheat import duty he said there are no plans to tweak the policy as the country has enough supplies and even the ban on wheat exports would continue FCI has wheat stock of over and above the buffer stock norm Farmers and traders are also holding the stock There is enough stock of wheat in the country It is only that there are unscrupulous elements holding the stock and creating artificial scarcity Only for that purpose the stock limits have been imposed he saidThe Secretary further said We are not looking at import as the country has enough stock available in the country both with FCI and private There is no requirement for imports at this juncture There is no need to look at import duty He said the domestic wheat production is estimated to be a record 112 million tonnes in 202223 crop year as per the third estimate of the agriculture ministry With 112 million tonnes we have ample availability of stock A lot of stock has been hoarded by traders and even the farmers are not releasing the stock thinking the rates will go up That s why imposing stock limits makes sense at this juncture he said when asked about the accuracy of the production estimate of wheat The Additional Secretary also mentioned that considering private estimate of wheat production to be higher by 5 million tonnes from last year We have 5 million tonnes extra production and since export is not happening that stock is available in the country Asked if the government took measures keeping in mind the possible monsoon failure this year the Secretary said Monsoon is delayed We are still expecting it will be normal Only time will tell PTI