GOVT HIKES INTEREST RATES ON SUKANYA SAMRIDDHI SCHEME 3 YR TERM DEPOSIT BY UP TO 20 BPS

New Delhi: The government on Friday raised the interest rates on Sukanya Samriddhi scheme by 20 basis points and three-year term deposit scheme by 10 basis points for the January-March quarter, while retaining the rates for all other small savings schemes.

According to a finance ministry circular, the deposit under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme would attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent from the existing 8 per cent, while the 3-year term deposit would become 7.1 per cent from the current 7 per cent. However, the interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The rates were the same during the December quarter. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra is 7.5 per cent and the investments will mature in 115 months. The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) remained unchanged at 7.7 per cent for January 1 to March 31, 2024, period.