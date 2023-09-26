New Delhi: Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said that the Scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) support which was notified till 30th September 2023 is now being extended till 30th June 2024 at the same rates to the existing export items. It will help our exporting community to negotiate export contracts in the present international environment on better terms. The Scheme is WTO compatible and is being implemented in an end-to-end IT environment.

In another development, in line with the Scheme framework, the RoDTEP Committee has again been constituted in the Department of Revenue to review and recommend the ceiling rates under the RoDTEP Scheme for different export sectors. The Committee held its first interaction today at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi with the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs)/Chamber of Commerce and discussed the methodology and other issues relating to the Scheme and its implementation. The EPCs in their observations emphasized the need for enhancing the RoDTEP budget allocation and for higher rates to be made available to all export items to help them secure greater market access abroad.