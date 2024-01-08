Byte: Prashant Pitti, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing and Business Officer, MakeMyTrip

Hyderabad: Google searches for Lakshadweep are at their highest in the last 20 years, that, too, by a huge margin reflecting a hockey stick graph. This huge spark in interest for Lakshadweep could be linked to the outcome of PM Modi's overnight stay, followed by beach visits and some adventure activities like snorkelling he has taken part in.

MakeMyTrip: Meanwhile, Indian online travel company Make My Trip on Monday said that it has observed a whopping 3,400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for beach destination Lakshadweep ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the archipelago.

This interest by potential tourists in local Indian beaches has prompted the launch of a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform, with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore the country's stunning beaches.

MakeMyTrip statement: Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing and Business Officer at MakeMyTrip, said, "We are launching the 'Beaches of India' campaign. Under this campaign, tourists can learn about India's great and stunning beaches. How to fly, which state, how to book. We are also providing tourists with remarkable deals and discounts."

"With over 450 beaches in India, India is any beach lover's paradise. Our 'Beaches of India' campaign is an ode to our love for our country's stunning coastlines. Keep watching this space to catch great discounts for your favourite beach destinations," Make My Trip wrote on its Instagram timeline.

EaseMyTrip: Amid the online boycott Maldives campaign, EaseMyTrip, headquartered in the national capital, has opted to halt all flight bookings to the Maldives. Online travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip began a Lakshadweep campaign by #ChaloLakshadweep.

EaseMyTrip statement: Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip was founded by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti and Prashant Pitti. "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation," the founder and CEO, Nishant Pitti wrote on X.

In his post on January 4, Prashant Pitti said, "Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles We at @EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special-offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM @narendramodi has recently visited!

What is the case? A massive row triggered after Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, also is likely to have raised people's interest in the archipelago.

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi. Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have since come out in support of promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. They also supported PM Modi's call to promote beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

Maldivian government's step: Maldivian government on Sunday suspended its three ministers for remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Lakshadweep visit, local media reported. The ministers --Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan -- have been suspended for their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi on X, Atoll Times reported.