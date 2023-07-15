Dhaka (Bangladesh): Chairman Adani Group Gautam Adani Saturday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to hand over to the country the 1600 MW Godda Power Plant.

Announcing the same in a tweet, Adani wrote: "Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved Covid to commission the plant in record time of three-and-a-half years."

Back in November 2017, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power the ultra-supercritical power project at Jharkhand's Godda.

Late last month, Adani Power started exporting electricity to Bangladesh from the 1,600MW plant as APJL said it achieved commercial operations date (COD) of its second unit of 2x800 MW Godda ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. The reliability run test, including commercial operation tests of the second unit of Godda power plant, was completed on June 25 in the presence of BPDB and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh (PGCB) officials.

On April 6, the first unit of the power plant, with 800MW capacity, had achieved its COD. Power supply from the Godda plant to Bangladesh will further enhance energy security in the neighbouring country, APJL said in a statement on June 28. "APJL shall supply 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2x800 MW Godda USCTPP under the PPA with BPDB executed in November 2017 for a period of 25 years via 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to Bangladesh grid," the statement said.

It said power supplied from Godda power plant shall have a positive impact on Bangladesh's power situation by replacing costly power generated from liquid fuel. This transition shall help Bangladesh to reduce the average cost of power purchased, it added.

