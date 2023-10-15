New Delhi: E-commerce firm Flipkart on Sunday claimed to have recorded 1.4 billion customer visits during the first seven days of its festive season sale --The Big Billion Days. "Reflecting an overall uptick in consumer sentiment, the 10th edition of TBBD witnessed a record 1.4 billion customer visits over early access and seven days of the shopping festival," Flipkart said in a statement.

The company said that it delivered products to remote regions such as Andaman, Hayuliang (Arunachal Pradesh), Choglamsar (Ladakh), Kutch (Gujarat) and Longewala (Rajasthan). "This year also saw the largest fleet of women wishmasters compared to the previous TBBD editions. Flipkart's Kirana partners delivered over 4 million packages in the first 4 days of TBBD'23," the statement said.