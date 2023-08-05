New Delhi: The government on Friday deferred the implementation of the import restriction order on laptops and computers (including tablet computers) by about three months till October 31, a move that gives more time to electronic companies to import these devices without a licence.

Now, these companies would need to take a licence from the government to import these devices from November 1.

On August 3, the government put the import of these devices under a licence regime with immediate effect. Subsequently, industry raised issues with the government on the notification.

Revised notification from DGFT- The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in an order issued late on Friday, said the notification dated August 3 (Thursday) shall be effective from November 1.

"Import consignments can be cleared till October 31, 2023 without a licence for restricted imports. For clearance of import consignments with effect from November 1, 2023, a valid licence for restricted imports is required," it said.

It added that a "liberal transitional arrangement is provided for import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers and servers...till October 31, 2023".

The move will offer a breather to the companies that have been on tenterhooks following Thursday's order.

The restrictions were imposed for security reasons and the need to promote domestic manufacturing. The move will also curtail in-bound shipments of these goods from countries like China and Korea.

In a post on 'X' social media platform (earlier known as Twitter), Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said: "There will be a transition period for this to be put into effect, which will be notified soon".

The revised notification means players will have more time in hand to apply for a licence if they wish to import these products.

Quick disbursal of licences-Sources said the licences, when applied, will be cleared quickly if details are filled in the right order, sources said, assuring that shipments and consignments in transit will face no problem at ports for now. The government is extending all support to the industry for the clearance of shipments in transit.

A few companies have already applied for online licences after the order.

'Security concerns' angle- The government's latest move to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets and certain types of computers, and allow their import only through valid licences was triggered by "security concerns", sources said.

Import curbs will allow the Centre to keep a close watch on locations from where products are coming from, they said.

To spur domestic manufacturing-The decision will also spur domestic manufacturing, at a time when India has identified electronics manufacturing as a key priority area for its future growth ambitions and is hoping to attract investments from global biggies looking to diversify their operations outside China.

Under PLI 2.0 IT hardware scheme, 44 companies have already been registered and two companies have filed their application on the scheme portal by July 31, 2023. The companies can submit applications till August 30, 2023. Sources said two companies, including HP, have already applied under the PLI scheme.

Further, sources said that licences can be taken for one year and added that companies can apply multiple times, and multiple units can apply for licences as well. DGFT has prepared a portal for companies/traders to apply online for the licence.

IT Ministry sources said that the scale-up of domestic production will lead to lower hardware prices for consumers. (with PTI inputs)