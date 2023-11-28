DELHI HC IMPOSES RS TWO LAKH FINE ON ASHNEER GROVER FOR VIOLATING COURT ORDER BY POSTING AGAINST BHARAT PE

New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Tuesday imposed Rs Two lakh on the Former Managing director of Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover for violating court's order by making social media post against Bharat Pe. The high court said that it was appalled by the conduct of Grover.

Ashneer Grover tendered an unconditional apology. Though the court accepted the apology, however, it said that it is subject to him paying the costs to Delhi High Court Clerk Association. Justice Rekha Palli expressed her displeasure over persistent violation of court orders and imposed the costs.

The counsel for Grover submitted that he is tendering unconditional apology and giving undertaking that he would abide by the court order and would not post anything unparliamentary against Bharat Pe. Bharat Pe moved an application alleging that Grover made some social media posts that clearly violated the court order.

In May, 2023, the court had asked Grover and Bharat Pe not to use unparliamentary and defamatory language against each other. The Fintech company had approached the High Court alleging that after registration of an FIR by Delhi Police against Grover and his family, he is making allegations against the company on Twitter.