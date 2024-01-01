New Delhi: The Index of Coal Industry has achieved a growth of 10.9 per cent (provisional) among eight core industries, during November 2023, as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industries.The coal sector achieved 185.7 points in November, compared to 167.5 points, in the same time last year, the release added.The Index of Coal Industry (ICI) measures the combined and individual production performance of eight core industries, viz. cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products and steel.

The growth in the Index of Coal Industry is mainly due to a substantial surge in coal production during the month of November 2023, reaching 84.52 Million Tonne (MT), surpassing 76.16 MT of the corresponding month of the previous year, representing an increase of 10.97 per cent. Meanwhile, the cumulative index of the coal sector during April-November, 2023-24 has increased by 12.8 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Ministry of Coal has played a pivotal role in driving this growth through various strategic initiatives. These include augmenting domestic production through an auction-based regime for commercial coal mining, engaging Mine Developer cum Operators (MDOs) to ramp up domestic coal output and reopening of discontinued mines on a revenue-sharing model to boost coal production.