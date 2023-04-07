Hyderabad: Time waits for no one. Like many phases of our lives, a retirement is a number. The opportunity to enjoy is in our hands. This is not a big deal for those who are prepared in advance. Even a year's delay will have a negative impact on the retirement fund. Therefore, it is better to start retirement planning as early as possible.

Underestimation...

Many people underestimate expenses when planning for retirement. Costs should be calculated based on how you want to spend your retirement life. Healthcare expenses are likely to increase with age. All these should be taken into account. It is important to regularly review your retirement expectations and adjust investments as needed. Most people think of retirement as their personal agenda, but we can say a plan is proper when the needs and expenses of the spouse are also taken into account.

Not reviewing...

Every investment plan must be reviewed at least once a year. Do not under any circumstances invest in the same type of investment scheme. Along with safe investment schemes some high-yielding ones should be added. The schemes chosen to receive regular income after retirement should also be different. Things like senior citizen saving schemes and periodic withdrawals from debt funds should be considered.

Ignoring inflation...

Inflation is what erodes the value of our money. If your household expenses today are Rs 25,000, you will need Rs 1,16,524 after 20 years assuming eight per cent inflation. So, retirement investments should be in line with this. Inflationary effects persist even after retirement. Therefore, the income should be arranged accordingly. Due to the increased medical knowledge, experts suggest calculating the expenses with the expectation that we will live up to 100 years. Do not neglect inflation at any stage. While making investments, preference should be given to schemes that give returns in excess of this.

If you choose safe plans...

Many opt for schemes like Udyog Bhavisya Nidhi, Public Provident Fund and National Pension Scheme (NPS) for their retirement needs. Except for NPS, the other two schemes are completely safe. It is not possible to accumulate retirement funds through these alone. If you want to earn a substantial amount, you should invest in schemes that give relatively high returns for a long period.

Things like equity Mutual Funds can be considered for this. There are unit-based insurance policies and conventional policies. Choosing these for insurance purposes will not be of much use. As much as possible, choose policies that provide maximum protection with the lowest premium.

Avoid withdrawing money from a retirement fund

Retirement is the transition from work to retirement. It marks the end of earnings and the beginning of expenses. If you don't have a proper plan, you may end up losing money. Avoid withdrawing money from the retirement fund as much as possible. Expenditure should be met only with the revenue earned on the funds. Do not withdraw more than two to three per cent even if there is a mandatory requirement. There should be a self-limit on withdrawals.

New debts...

Get rid of debts two years before retirement. Don't go for new loans. Some people take home loans after 50 years. Duration increases when interest rates rise. This means that EMI has to be paid even after retirement. Things like personal loans should be avoided. Don't use your savings to pay off debts.

Health expenses...

As age increases, the need for medical expenses increases. But, many people ignore this. Unexpected illness can have a severe impact on your health fund. The group insurance facility offered by the employer may not apply after leaving the job. So, try to take out a policy on your while still employed. A senior citizen should take a health insurance policy without delay.

Also read: Study finds how retirement plans affect cognitive performance in older people