CENTRE HOLDS MEETING WITH STAKEHOLDERS ON RESTORATION OF 5G SERVICES NEAR AIRPORTS

New Delhi The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA held a meeting with officials of Department of Telecommunications DoT telecom companies and airline operators including other aviation stakeholders on Wednesday In this meeting there was a discussion on resuming the services and stakeholders and aircraft manufacturers submitted their latest report on 5G servicerelated issues The meeting was fruitful Stakeholders have submitted their reports before the regulators More such meetings will be called in this regard an official who attended the meeting told ANILast year the Department of Telecommunications sent a letter to telecom companies in India who has announced for 5G services in the country to not set up Cband 5G base stations within the 21 km range of Indian airports with immediate effect as C Band 5G can cause problems with the aircraft s radio radar altimeter 5G service may affect the signals of the altimeter of the aircraft DoT saidThe government is now exploring options to resume 5G services near the airports so that telecom companies can start 5G services using lower spectrum bands in and around the airportsRepresentatives of DGCA the Department of Telecom telecom companies airline companies aircraft manufacturers and others aviation stakeholders participated in the meeting 5G service at the airport has been barred since November last yearThe Federal Aviation Administration FAA in the US has also warned earlier that 5G could affect the ability of some aircraft to take altitude readings 5G can also affect the altimeters of the aircraft which tell at what height the aircraft is flying from the ground Notably 27 member countries of the European Union are using 5G networks near its airport with lower frequencies 3438 GHz ANI