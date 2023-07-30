New Delhi: As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year. The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

"5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the I-T department tweeted. Giving statistics on the tax return filing, the department said more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm today. On Saturday, there were more than 1.78 crore successful efiling logins. "10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed up to 1 pm today & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour," the I-T department tweeted at 1403 hrs.

On Thursday, a parliamentary panel asked the finance ministry to expeditiously come out with a common ITR form to ease I-T return filing for individuals and non-business taxpayers. The ministry had in November last year proposed to come out with a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers, except trusts and non-profit organisations. It had invited stakeholder comments on the same.

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier flagged difficulties being faced by people in filing Income Tax returns and urged the tax department to make the process simpler and more taxpayer-friendly. It had said that any person with income from various sources, like salary, rent, and business income, cannot file ITR on his own and has to seek the advice of either a chartered accountant or a person having adequate knowledge and expertise in filing ITR. In reply to the recommendations of the committee, the ministry has stated that in order to make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled details of certain income, like salary, are being provided to individual taxpayers. (With PTI Inputs)