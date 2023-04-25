New Delhi: Days after the airline's alleged "unilateral" decision to revise the salary structure and service conditions, the pilots of Air India Tuesday expressed their anguish over the move in an online petition to Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata.

The petition signed by nearly 1505 Air India Pilots says: "We are currently facing a difficult situation with the current HR department. We feel that we are not being treated with the respect and dignity that we deserve as employees of Air India." "As a result, our morale is low, and we are concerned that this will have a negative impact on our ability to perform our duties to the best of our abilities", it added.

"We understand that the challenges facing Air India are complex, and we are committed to working with the company to find solutions that will benefit all stakeholders. However, we feel that our concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team", read the petition.

Adding that they take great pride in their work and the role that they play in representing the Tata group and our country on the global stage", the Pilots added that "We are therefore respectfully requesting your assistance in addressing these issues."

Stressing that it is an issue of grave concern, the pilots further wrote: "We would not have disturbed you had this issue not been this important. But as the Chairman Emeritus of Air India, we believe that your benevolent leadership can help us to find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved. We are confident that with your support, we can continue to work together towards achieving our shared vision of making Air India the best airline in the world."

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two unions -- Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG). Immediately after the development, the two unions urged their members not to sign the document, saying that the terms and conditions were being imposed on them.

