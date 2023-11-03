ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE POSTS 48 PC GROWTH IN CARGO HANDLING IN OCTOBER

"APSEZ records its highest ever monthly cargo volumes of 37 MMT, with approximately 36 MMT contributed by its ports in India. "For the first time in the company's history, the total cargo volume of our portfolio of ports in India surpassed the 35-MMT mark to touch 36 MMT, which is a good 43 per cent Y-o-Y growth," the company said.

According to APSEZ, its Haifa Port in Israel handled over 1.1 MMT of cargo in October, marginally better than the average cargo volume run rate of the last six months. "Overall, in the initial seven months of FY24 (Apr-Oct 2023), APSEZ has handled 240 MMT of total cargo, which is a good 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth," the company said, adding that across its ports in India, the recorded volume growth on Y-o-Y basis is around 15 per cent.