PAYROLL EXPERIENCE RAMCO SYSTEMS INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH BDO INDIA

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Global payroll solution provider, announced that it has entered into a partnership with one of India's leading professional services organisations, part of BDO International, globally the 5th largest Network with presence in more than 162 countries.

The partnership leverages the distinctive strengths of each entity, positioning Ramco as the Technology Platform Provider and BDO India as the Payroll & Managed Services Provider.

This partnership merges state-of-the-art technology, payroll computation & advisory, with an unwavering commitment to security and data privacy. The aim is to redefine the outsourced payroll experience for managing global payrolls through scalable expert solutions that span beyond borders.

Through the platform, organisations will have access to a unified view and control hub for all country payrolls, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and consistency. In addition, the platform offers ready-built and certified connectors with global HCM solutions, reducing implementation time and ensuring hassle-free connectivity.

With BDO's reach across the world and ability to provide last-mile compliance, the collaboration of technology and best-in-class service, it is expected to bring a compelling proposition for MNCs as a partner of choice in the future for their payroll and HCM requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Milind Kothari, Managing Partner, BDO India, said, "With the global market undergoing a dynamic transformation, organisations require expert-designed frameworks to navigate the diverse regulatory and reporting requirements across borders. We're glad to collaborate with Ramco to forge a path towards a one-stop global payroll future. This strategic partnership combines the capabilities of Ramco's leading payroll platform with our strong expertise in advisory and global delivery to offer solutions that transform, simplify and streamline payroll processes with a holistic view of global operations."