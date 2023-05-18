New Delhi/Noida: A student of Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida shot dead a girl student and later, shot himself dead on Thursday, police sources said. A probe is on, police said

Both were studying Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and were in third year. They hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were staying at the university's hostel. While the youth, named Anuj was a resident of Kanpur, the girl, Neha was from Amroha. Their friends said that both were very close friends but recently there was a tussle between them over another boy, whom Anuj suspected was having an affair with Neha.

The incident took place while preparations for the convocation ceremony were under way in the university. DCP Shad Mian Khan said that both were seen talking together in front of the dining hall for some time. They were even seen hugging each other, police said. Suddenly, Anuj took out a pistol and shot Neha. The incident led to a stir in the campus. Neha was rushed to the hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her brought dead.

Also Read: Man beaten to death by friend in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Meanwhile, after shooting Neha, Anuj straightaway went to the boys' hostel. He got inside his room (number 328) and shot himself. Anuj died on the spot. The university administration has informed the families of both the students.

The incident has raised questions on the university's security system. It is being questioned as to how the weapon was carried inside the university campus giving security measures a toss. Police said that the field unit has been called on the spot, which has been separated with yellow tape. Necessary legal measures are being taken, police added.