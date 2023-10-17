YOUNG VOTERS TAKE CENTRE STAGE IN UPCOMING STATE ELECTIONS A POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER FOR POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

Hyderabad: In the lead-up to the state elections across Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the attention is firmly fixed on the significant cohort of young voters, who are poised to wield considerable influence in shaping the political landscape of these states. With nearly 60 lakh first-time voters aged 18 to 19 eligible to cast their ballots, and 15.39 lakh more young voters qualifying due to changes in the qualifying dates, the youth demographic is emerging as a powerful factor in these elections.

In Chhattisgarh, a state preparing for Assembly polls later this year, the number of young voters aged between 18 and 22 stands at a staggering 18.68 lakhs, as per the state election commission. In this context, it is important to note that these new voters represent 0.70 per cent of the state's eligible electorate population. These fresh entrants into the democratic process are set to make their voices heard, and their presence may significantly impact the outcome of the elections.

Telangana is also gearing up for its state assembly elections, and the latest electoral roll data reveals that seven lakh first-time voters have been added to the voter registry. With voters below 35 years making up over 30 per cent of the electorate, political parties and candidates are dedicating considerable attention to this crucial segment. Of the 3.14 crore voters in Telangana, about seven lakh belong to the 18-19 age group, and over 75 lakh fall within the 19-35-year age group.

In 2018, seven lakh new voters in the 18-19 age group were added to the voter list in Telangana, and the potential influence of this demographic has not gone unnoticed. Political parties are actively wooing these young voters, with the Congress unveiling its 'Youth Declaration' and promising two lakh government jobs within two years of forming their government. Such initiatives are indicative of the weight that young voters carry in the upcoming elections.

Madhya Pradesh, another state preparing for assembly elections, is set to witness young voters playing a decisive role in determining the fate of candidates. The state boasts 22,36,000 young voters who will exercise their franchise for the first time. Furthermore, the number of young voters between the ages of 18 to 29 is over 1,63,00,000, a substantial demographic that can significantly impact the election's outcome.

The Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh has been proactive in adding young voters' names to the voter list. Measures have been taken to include the names of youth even before they turn 18 years old, and their registration has occurred in multiple phases throughout the year. In this state, the highest number of voters falls in the age group of 30 to 39 years, totalling 1,45,03,508.

In Rajasthan, Congress came to power in the 2018 Assembly elections as the largest party with a marginal difference in votes. Congress secured 39.3 per cent of the total voting percentage, while the BJP, the second-largest party, garnered 38.8 per cent of the votes. This slim margin of victory, just 0.5 per cent, or 189,899 votes, shifted the balance of power in the state. Consequently, both major political parties are now placing a strong emphasis on engaging with the youth electorate. The Congress dedicated its last budget to initiatives for the youth, while the BJP is campaigning on issues related to paper leaks and unemployment concerning young voters.

These young voters are not only numerous but also increasingly educated and politically aware. They are expected to make informed decisions by carefully evaluating the candidates and their associated political parties before casting their votes. The presence and active participation of young voters in these elections could potentially be a game-changer, with the potential to tip the scales in favour of one party or another.