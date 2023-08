Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's remarks during the Independence Day speech, asking where were the "achche din" and what happened as the PM had almost 10 years to get rid of corruption.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sibal said: "PM on August 15: You said: We have to get rid of corruption. But you had almost 10 years. What happened? Where are the 'Acchhe Din'. Forgotten? Inflation is imported. Our vegetables are not!"

"Next 5 years golden period. For whom? The poor, Dalits, Minorities or ?" Sibal said in his dig at PM Modi.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, had quit the Congress in May last year. He was later elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Setting the tone for his 2024 re-election bid, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday called for waging a war against the "three evils" of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, and exuded confidence he would return to address the nation from the Red Fort next year.

Showcasing his politics of perform, reform and transform as against the previous politics of instability, Modi, in his last Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort here before the next Lok Sabha polls, also spoke of a resurgent India globally on his watch, projecting the country's rising global profile to emerge as 'Vishwa-Mitra' (friend of the world).

The next five years are a period of unprecedented development and will prove to be a golden period in realising the dream of a developed India by 2047, he asserted, assuring people of "Modi ki guarantee" that the country will become the third largest economy in the next five years.