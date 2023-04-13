Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a highlevel meeting on law and order after the killing of gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed s son Asad in an encounterCM Yogi also lauded the Special Task Force STF team which was involved in the shootout According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister s Office Yogi was apprised about the encounter by the Principal Secretary Home A report was also placed before the Chief Minister on this whole matter After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed s son Asad and his aide CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP Special DG law and order and the entire team UP CMO said in a statement Sanjay Prasad Principal Secretary Home informed the CM about the encounter A report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter the statement said Atiq Ahmed s son Asad was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi police said on ThursdayAsad was killed along with Ghulam both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj Each of them carried a reward of Rs5 lakh The police said that foreignmade weapons were recovered Asad son of mafiaturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam So Maksudan both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered UP STF saidAtiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh this morning Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the state Special Task Force on the encounter of Asad and his aide and termed the action message to criminals While speaking to ANI Maurya said I congratulate UP STF for this action Police fired in retaliation after they Asad and his aide Ghulam fired upon them It is a message to criminals that this is the new India It is Yogi govt in UP not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals he said Earlier in a tweet Maurya said that the killers of Umesh Pal and police personnel had to meet this fate Congratulations to UP STF this was the fate of the killers of Umesh Pal Advocate and police personnel the Deputy Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi The family of Umesh Pal who was killed in broad daylight in Prayagraj in February this year thanked the Chief Minister and said that it is a tribute to the slain lawyer ANI