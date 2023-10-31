YEHCURY WRITES TO PM MODI ON APPLE ALERTS SAYS SURVEILLANCE STATE IS ANTITHESES OF DEMOCRACY

New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he and several other opposition leaders received alerts about "state-sponsored" attacks on their iPhones, saying a "surveillance state is the antitheses of democracy".

The CPI(M) general secretary sought Modi's response on the matter. "This constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India to all its citizens. A surveillance state is the antitheses of democracy.

"My work is an open book and there is nothing to hide. Hence, such snooping and the accessibility to remotely access the instruments that I use can only mean that the intention is to remotely plant some information on my devices and then to incriminate me on the basis of such planted fabricated material," Yechury said in his letter.