New Delhi: An unexpected incident took place at the BRICS Summit when Chinese president Xi Jinping was entering the venue leaving him in an embarrassing situation. A video of the event went viral on social media.

In the video, Xi is seen entering the venue in a formal suit. After he crosses the door, a man, who is likely to be a Chinese personnel accompanying the president tries to follow Xi from behind. But, the South African security official at the door prevents him. The official forcibly pushes the Chinese personnel aside and closes the door.

A seemingly awkward Xi is seen looking behind repeatedly. But the door was already closed. After pausing for a few seconds, Xi walks ahead alone. It is not clear of to what exactly happened and why the security official prevented the Chinese personnel from walking up to Xi.

This is what happened:

Some reports stated that the Chinese personnel was Xi's translator while another report said that his movements raised suspicion as a result of which he was not allowed inside. One of the reports mentioned that as the personnel was lagging behind Xi, the South African official was confused and did not allowed his entry.

Meanwhile, a separate video went viral of BRICS where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen exchanging greetings and shaking hands with Xi. Prior to this, the two were seen in a group photograph at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Also Read: PM Modi, Chinese Prez Xi engage in brief interaction at BRICS summit in South Africa

At the 15th BRICS Summit on Thursday, it was announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran will join the group from January 2024.