WRONG INJECTIONS ADMINISTERED TO WOMEN IN BIHAR KITH AND KIN STAGE PROTESTS DOCTORS FLEE HOSPITAL

Jehanabad (Bihar): Attendants and relatives create a ruckus at Jehanabad Sadar Hospital in Bihar for administering 'wrong injections' to women patients. It was reported that at least seven women patients admitted to the hospital, waiting for delivery, were administered the 'wrong injections'. The women patients' medical condition began deteriorating leading to the commotion in the hospital. Relatives of the patients created an uproarious scene at the hospital. Upon seeing the protesting people in the hospital, the nursing staff, paramedics and doctors started fleeing from the hospital. The pregnant women patients had been administered the wrong injections.

The nursing staff was seen fleeing the hospital after jumping through a window. On seeing the situation turning ugly, the hospital superintendent rushed to the spot and pacified the protesting people. On Thursday night, several pregnant women patients had been admitted to the hospital for delivery. At least seven had been administered 'wrong injections' leading to deterioration in their condition.

"We are trying to find out what was the reason and who was responsible for this. Now, the condition of patients is stable. The incident will be thoroughly investigated. Whosoever found guilty will be punished," said Dr DD Chowdhary, the hospital superintendent. Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The wrong injections, which were administered to pregnant women, have been removed.

"The antibiotic injections administered to the women patients have been removed from the list of drugs from the hospital inventory. The injection caused reactions in women patients. The matter was discussed with the civil surgeon and we agreed to remove the injections. These injections will be replaced with another one," Manoj Kumar, Jehanabad Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), said.