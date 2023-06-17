Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan | Our fight against WFI chief, not govt: Sakshi and her husband Satyawart

New Delhi: Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadian Saturday came out with a video statement on the ongoing issue of grapplers' accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation.

In the video, Kadian insisted that their protest was not politically motivated and despite facing harassment for years, they remained silent due to a lack of unity within the wrestling community.

In the video posted on Twitter, Kadian, sitting beside Malik, addressed the 'false narrative' surrounding their protest, clarifying their intentions. He clarified that their protest was not politically motivated and highlighted that permission for the protest was obtained by two BJP-affiliated individuals, former wrestler Babita Phogat and Teerath Rana.

"Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated. We came (to Jantar Mantar) in January, and permission was taken by two BJP leaders seeking police permission," Kadian said and asked Malik to show the letter, seeking permission for protest.

Kadian reiterated that their fight was against the WFI chief, not the government. Sakshi Malik added that they remained silent for years due to the lack of unity among wrestlers, expressing the difficulty faced by athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds in challenging powerful individuals.

Kadian described the police brutality they experienced on May 28, which deeply affected them. The wrestlers were detained and forcefully pushed into buses, drawing criticism from all quarters. They were booked for violating law and order as they marched towards the new parliament building without permission.

He clarified that the "Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat" call was made by the Khap leaders, and they followed their orders despite facing police brutality. This incident shattered them emotionally. Kadian explained that they initially planned to immerse their medals in Haridwar but reconsidered due to concerns about potential violence. Instead, they entrusted their medals to coaches and parents.

They expressed their confusion and vulnerability, not knowing who to trust or discerning if there was a conspiracy against them. They sought guidance and were advised to meet the Home Minister to present their viewpoint.

Kadian appealed to the Khaps, who may have become angry with them, to not believe in rumours and extended an apology if they had done something wrong. He thanked everyone who supported them and concluded the video by urging others to raise their voices and stand united against injustice.

