New Delhi: The country's top wrestlers Wednesday kickstarted their training session and their morning exercise at the capital's Jantar Mantar as their protest entered the fourth day. The protesting grapplers have assembled in the capital demanding the registration of an FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh who they accused of sexual harassment.

Speaking to reporters, Olympian Bajrang Punia said, "We are peacefully protesting and training here. The people of the country have given us the responsibility to win medals for the country and we need to fulfill it." Punia also said that the Delhi Police has not registered the FIR so far. Hence, the police cannot stop them from protesting or training, he added.

The wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday alleging that the Delhi Police have not registered an FIR against the WFI chief despite seven wrestlers complaining against him. Speaking about the FIR, the police said on Monday that they will do so after receiving substantial evidence. The police has sought the report of the probe committee that was formed to look into the allegations.

The Supreme Court meanwhile issued notice to the Delhi Police and listed the matter for hearing on Friday describing the allegations to be 'serious' in nature. This was after the protesting wrestlers filed a plea before the top court seeking registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh by the police.

The grapplers' protest had rocked Delhi earlier this year when they first came up with the sexual harassment allegations against Singh and demanded his removal from his post. However, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that a probe committee will be formed at the earliest to look in the matter. A committee was subsequently formed under the chairmanship of sporting star Mary Kom. Following this, the wrestlers withdrew their protest.

The wrestlers now claim that the findings of the report has not been made public despite the probe committee submitting its report to the sports ministry. Amid the protests, the Indian Olympic Association, Monday suspended the elections to the WFI for the time being.