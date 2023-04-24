WRESTLERS KNOCK SCS DOOR SEEKING REGISTRATION OF FIR AGAINST WFI CHIEF

New Delhi In a new turn to the wrestlers protest in the capital s Jantar Mantar Vinesh Phogat along with seven other wrestlers moved the Supreme Court on Monday to seek the registration of an FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh The Delhi Police has started its investigation into the case It said that the FIR will be registered when further evidence come upThe Delhi Police has also sought the report of the probe committee that was constituted into the case earlier this year under the chairmanship of sporting star Mary Kom The wrestlers protest is back in Delhi after they called off their protest earlier this year after getting assurances from the Union Sports Minister that an independent probe will be conducted However the grapplers now claim that though the committee has submitted its report to the sports ministry the contents of it have not been made public Moreover despite seven complainants reaching the Delhi Police on April 21 accusing the WFI chief of sexual harassment the police have not registered an FIR into the matter yet The top grapplers of the country resumed their protest on Sunday at the Jantar Mantar They participated in a sitin at the protest site claiming that they will not move until they get justiceIn a shift from their stance last time the protesters have allowed political parties to visit their protest site this time However they cautioned that they do not have any allegiance to any political party Various female wrestlers who have brought laurels to this country in prestigious wrestling competitions have been sexually exploited and harassed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh the President of WFI The Delhi Police is not even registering the FIR despite complaints on 21st April India s wrestling star Vinesh Phogat tweeted Sunday night She tagged the National Human Rights Commission the Sports Ministry the PMO as well as the Supreme Court in her social media post