Sonipat Haryana In a major development in the ongoing wrestlers protest grappler Sakshee Malikkh on Saturday said that the wrestlers would participate in Asian Games only when all their issues are resolved We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved You can t understand what we re going through mentally each day Sakshee told the media in Sonipat Asked about the minor victim backtracking from her statement alleging sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh the Wrestling Federation of India WFI chief Sakshee pointed out that there was pressure being put on the girls to compromise Till the time he is out this environment of fear and pressure would remain on the girls That is why from day one we have been shouting and demanding his arrest We have been saying that if he Sharan Singh is arrested he won t be able to pressurise anyone We have seen how the minor girl s statement has changed If this continues the will of girls will gradually break the ace wrestler said Earlier on Thursday the father of the minor wrestler said they had intentionally filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh the Wrestling Federation of India WFI chief The motive behind the false accusation was their desire to seek revenge against Singh for what he perceived as an injustice against his daughter Asked about international wrestling referee Jagbir Singh s statement that Sharan Singh touched a woman wrestler inappropriately in March 2022 Sakshee said He has been part of the competitions He is a oneclass referee and has seen it with his own eyes Sakshee and Olympian Bajrang Punia attended a maha panchayat in Sonepat called on Saturday called on behalf of agitating wrestlers who have been demanding the resignation of the WFI president over allegations of sexual harassment Punia as per reports said that the agitating players will decide their next line of action only after discussing with Khap Panchayats especially since the POCSO Act may be dropped from the case as the minor s father has backtracked from her statementEarlier Punia said that they will put forward their discussions with the government before the people supporting them during the Panchayat being held in Sonipat Whatever talks we had with the government we will discuss that with the people who are supporting and standing with us Punia was quoted as having said by news agency ANIUnion Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had said on Thursday that the talks with protesting wrestlers were positive and decisions were taken on various demands He said there was not only discussion on their demands but decisions were also takenAlso read Protest will continue Sakshi Malik Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat resume duties in Railways