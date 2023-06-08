New Delhi In a shocking statement that could alter the course of the ongoing wrestlers protest the father of the minor wrestler Thursday admitted that they intentionally filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India WFI The motive behind this false accusation was their desire to seek revenge against Singh for what they perceived as an injustice against their daughter This stunning admission significantly weakens the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has faced continuous protests from wrestlers accusing him of sexual harassment over the past six months The complaint made by the minor wrestler had also triggered an investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act When asked about the change in his story the father stated that it was better for the truth to come out now rather than in court Now that interactions have started the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter s defeat in Asian U17 championship trials last year so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake PTI quoted him as having said The father explained that the root of their animosity towards Singh dates back to the 2022 under17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow During the trials the minor wrestler lost in the final and was not selected for the Indian team They blamed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the referee s decision that led to their daughter s defeat Filled with anger over the perceived loss of their child s yearlong hard work the father said he decided to seek revenge against SinghAccording to a recent report the minor wrestler had given a fresh statement in court altering some agerelated details As a result of this new information the stringent charges under the POCSO Act which carries a potential jail term of seven years could be withdrawn against Singh Instead he might be charged under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman which carries a maximum sentence of two years It is important to note that seven female wrestlers have accused Singh of sexual harassmentThe police are expected to conclude their investigation and file a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15 Additionally on Wednesday Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik prominent wrestlers met with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Also read Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 as Centre assures completion of probe agrees to withdraw FIR