World wants to come, see India: PM Modi at Vande Bharat launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that the world wants to come and see India and understand its essence, adding that this provides the hill state of Uttarakhand excellent opportunities to boost its tourism. PM Modi was inaugurating Uttarakahnd's first Vande Bharat Express which would run between Dehradun and Delhi. He said that the semi-high-speed train will help Uttarakhand take full advantage of this opportunity.

The Vande Bharat Express train running between Delhi and Dehradun will connect the national capital with the famous tourist destination at a faster pace, he said adding that the travel time between these two places will be considerably reduced. The facilities in the train are going to make the journey enjoyable, he said.

Referring to other notable projects, PM Modi said that the construction work of the Char Dham Grand Project is going on at a fast rate. The total project is worth Rs 12 thousand crore, he added. The BJP government has transformed the Indian railways ever since it came to power in 2014, he said adding that it was them who advocated the dream of high-speed trains in the country.

Taking a dig at the UPA government, he said that 6000 km of railway lines are electrified every year compared to 600 km before 2014. In his speech, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the prime minister for giving yet another facility to the state which will further boost connectivity between the Uttarakhand capital and Delhi.