Hyderabad: Tourism, a powerhouse of the global economy, is also responsible for job creation, exports and prosperity. It holds promise as a local economic booster and a solution to pressing challenges like climate change.

World Tourism Day: In 1980, World Tourism Day was first observed on September 27. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organisation in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation) five years later.

Theme for 2023: This year's theme, "Tourism and Green Investment" emphasises the need to address environmental impact and embrace sustainability in the ever-expanding tourism sector. The tourism industry, although a major economic driver, grapples with challenges such as heightened carbon emissions and habitat degradation. Thus, emphasising green investment in tourism is crucial.

Promoting sustainable economic growth: The mission of the day is to promote tourism through traditional and innovative investment services for the development of competitive and sustainable economic growth.

Importance of tourism: Tourism holds significant importance for various reasons. The several fronts include bolstering economies, promoting cultural exchange, preserving heritage, driving job creation and fostering environmental awareness. Its economic diversification potential and role in infrastructure development are vital for global progress.

Economic impact: Tourism is a major contributor to the global economy, generating jobs, income and tax revenue. Economic diversification: Tourism can help diversify economies by reducing dependence on a single industry. Cultural exchange: Tourism promotes cultural exchange and understanding. When people from different backgrounds and cultures interact through travel, it can lead to increased tolerance, appreciation and respect for diversity. Preservation of heritage: Tourism often encourages the preservation of historical sites, natural landmarks and cultural traditions. Infrastructure development: Tourism can drive infrastructure development, including transportation networks, hotels, restaurants and recreational facilities. Job creation: The tourism industry creates millions of jobs worldwide, ranging from tour guides and hotel staff to drivers and artisans. These employment opportunities help reduce unemployment rates and improve living standards. Foreign exchange earnings: Tourism brings in foreign exchange through expenditures by international tourists. This revenue can be used to pay for imports, service foreign debt, or invest in national development projects. Regional development: Tourism often benefits less-developed regions, as it encourages investment in these areas to attract tourists. Environmental awareness: Responsible tourism can raise awareness about environmental conservation.

Major tourism schemes by the Indian government: The Indian government, recognising tourism's potential, has launched schemes like Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD, focusing on infrastructure development and spiritual tourism augmentation. Capacity-building initiatives are vital to enhance professional expertise in the industry.

The Government of India launched the PRASAD scheme in the year 2014-2015 under the Ministry of Tourism. The full form of the PRASAD scheme is ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive’. Scheme of Capacity Building for Service Providers (Institutes): A large segment of people are involved directly and indirectly in the tourism industry. Professional expertise is required for specialised vocations in this field. At present, there are Food Craft Institutes (FCIs) and Institute of Hotel Management (IHMs) where technical training is being provided to persons in the Hospitality Industry

India's tourism economic contribution: In 2022, India's travel and tourism sector made a notable contribution, amounting to Rs 15.7 trillion. Projections for the current year anticipate a boost in international spending, reflecting the sector's dynamic growth and economic significance.

India's Top 10 tourist attractions: