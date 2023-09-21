Hyderabad: The world comes together to commemorate World Rose Day annually on September 22, with an aim to uplift the spirits of cancer patients globally. This day is observed not only to encourage and support individuals battling cancer but also to infuse their lives with hope and joy, reminding them that determination and positivity can lead to victory in their fight against cancer.

History: A Tribute to Melinda Rose

The foundation of World Rose Day traces back to the heartfelt story of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old cancer patient from Canada. The courageous girl, Melinda was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer, in the year 1994. The doctors had already declared that she had just a few weeks to live. However, Melinda defied the odds and lived for around six months with pleasure and happiness. Her remarkable determination and enthusiasm for life inspired not only cancer patients but everyone around her.

During her time in the hospital, Melinda, not only kept herself positive but also focused on bringing joy and positivity to fellow cancer patients and their caregivers. In her leisure time, she used to pen inspiring letters, emails, and poems, spreading hope and cheer in the midst of the struggle. Melinda's zest for life and her dedication to helping others in her last six months turned her into a role model as she became a ray of hope and joy for other cancer patients.

A rose, often regarded as a symbol of love, empathy, and strength, signifies the support and compassion needed by cancer patients. On the observance of World Rose Day, cancer patients and survivors are often presented with roses, acknowledging the arduous journey they have undertaken.

Significance of World Rose Day

World Rose Day holds great significance in its quest to provide hope and strength to those fighting cancer. The day is observed with empathy and motivation, channelled through love and care, aimed at enabling cancer patients to face their disease with positivity. The ultimate objective is to create a society which is cancer-sensitive, brimming with empathy for those affected by this relentless disease.

A significant aspect of World Rose Day is to celebrate the stories of triumph over cancer. It's a day to cherish life and appreciate the resilience of individuals who have fought or are fighting the battle against cancer.

Extend emotional support to cancer patients

Emotional support emerges as an important factor in the battle against cancer. During this challenging period, our loved ones require emotional support with the necessary care as it becomes crucial in helping them navigate their fight against cancer. We should always ask our loved ones about their preferences for assistance, ensuring that they actively participate in their care decisions.