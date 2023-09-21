Hyderabad: World Rhino Day is observed every year on Sept 22 with an aim to raise awareness about the dire situation of rhinos and emphasize actionable steps that can salvage their population from extinction.

History- The crisis of rhinoceros started in Africa back in 1990. It evolved into a nationwide concern by 2010 and it subsequently drew attention to the dwindling population of merely 30,000 rhinos globally, back then.

World Wildlife Fund in South Africa announced World Rhino Day to create awareness about the crisis and the importance of saving these animals. In 2011, a woman called Lisa Jane Campbell wrote a mail to a fellow rhino lover, Rhishja stating the desire of seeing at least five species of rhinos thriving in the world. At the hands of these two incredible women, World Rhino Day has become a phenomenon that spreads across the globe and has been a resounding success.

More about Rhinoceros- Magnificent beasts who live in the forest, nourish themselves with an array of vegetation, from grasses to fruits and leaves. Their distinctive horn and thick skin are iconic features. However, the rhinoceros population faces peril due to rampant poaching, deforestation, and other harmful practices. These activities have pushed rhinos to the brink of extinction. Though measures have been taken to combat poaching and illegal deforestation, concerted human effort is imperative to rescue these magnificent creatures from the brink of extinction.

The five species of Rhinos-

Black Rhino: A critically endangered species native to eastern and southern Africa, recognised for its hooked upper lip. White Rhino: The largest of the species, distinguished by their square-shaped lips, aiding in grazing on grasses. Indian Rhino: A smaller species found in the wildlife of India and Nepal, identified by their single horn that can grow up to 10 inches in length. Javan Rhino: Among the rarest creatures on Earth, native to Indonesia, boasting distinctive skin folds resembling armor. Sumatran Rhino: The smallest of rhino species, found in Indonesia and Malaysia, known for their reddish-brown fur and two horns.

Current Rhino Population- The global rhino population now stands at less than 27,000, with South Africa harboring the largest rhino population, exceeding 15,000 white and black rhinos as of 2022. However, India has witnessed a rise in the one-horned rhino population, surging from a mere 100 in the early 1900s to over 3262, now.

India's Rhino Conservation Efforts- The government of India, in collaboration with organisations like the International Rhino Foundation, is actively working on Indian Rhino Vision 2.0 (IRV2.0) strategy to secure and manage viable rhino meta-populations. This initiative aims to bolster the rhino population to 4,500-5,000 by 2030 in Assam, India. Translocations and habitat expansions are crucial components of this plan.