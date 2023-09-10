New Delhi: New Delhi : World leaders from across the globe convened at Delhi's historic Rajghat on the second day of the G20 Summit and paid homage to the revered Mahatma Gandhi. The gathering, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed a distinguished assembly of international figures including rench President Emmanuel Macron and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak , marking a significant moment in the ongoing summit.

Apart from the two international stalwart, other dignitaries including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan were also present. They were warmly greeted by Prime Minister Modi, who donned an "angrakha," a traditional Indian attire.

The primary objective of this gathering was to lay wreaths at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic leader of India's independence movement and an enduring symbol of peace and non-violence. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva were also present at the hallowed grounds of Rajghat, emphasizing the global significance of the occasion.

The first day of the G20 Summit had yielded substantial outcomes, most notably the adoption of the 'Delhi Declaration.' This declaration, a culmination of deliberations among world leaders, represented a pivotal milestone of India's G20 presidency. Key decisions announced on the inaugural day included the launch of a rail and port connectivity network linking the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Europe, the inauguration of the Global Biofuel Alliance, and a united call to address the "global trust deficit."

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to the African Union to become a permanent member of the G20, a proposal India had long advocated for. This gesture underscored India's commitment to inclusivity and cooperation among nations, seeking to bring Africa's voice into the global discourse.

In summary, the gathering at Rajghat served as a poignant reminder of Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy and the global commitment to the principles of peace, non-violence, and cooperation as espoused by the great leader. The G20 Summit continues to provide a platform for world leaders to forge essential partnerships and address pressing global challenges.